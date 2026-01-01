Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Triple nozzle, 045 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher spray nozzle with yellow accent, featuring a conical shape and visible internal metal components.

    Triple nozzle, 045

    Order number: 4.767-002.0

    Fast and easy jet changeover by rotating the nozzle. Choice of high-pressure point stream, high-pressure flat stream (25°), manual changeover to low-pressure flat stream (40°). For machines with injectors, the low-pressure flat stream is used for cleaning agent removal and application. M18 x 1.5 connection.
    Request a offer