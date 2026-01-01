Triple nozzle, 045 | Kärcher

Order number : 4.767-153.0

Manually switchable triple nozzle with stainless steel nozzle. Robust, durable and resistant to dirt. Easy jet changeover between high-pressure point stream (0°), high-pressure flat stream with power nozzle contour (25°), and low-pressure flat stream (40°). For machines with injectors; low-pressure flat stream for cleaning agent suction and application. Connector M 18 × 1.5.