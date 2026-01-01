Triple nozzle, 045 | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 4.767-153.0Manually switchable triple nozzle with stainless steel nozzle. Robust, durable and resistant to dirt. Easy jet changeover between high-pressure point stream (0°), high-pressure flat stream with power nozzle contour (25°), and low-pressure flat stream (40°). For machines with injectors; low-pressure flat stream for cleaning agent suction and application. Connector M 18 × 1.5.
Temperature (°C)
max. 80
Connection thread
M 18
Nozzle size ( )
45
Max. pressure (bar)
300
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com