Triple nozzle, 050 | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 4.767-154.0Triple nozzle with manual nozzle changeover. Convenient spray adjustment. For high-pressure cleaners with injector, low-pressure fan jet for detergent removal and application. Connector M 18x1.5.
Max. pressure (bar)
300
Nozzle size ( )
50
Temperature (°C)
max. 80
Connection thread
M 18
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com