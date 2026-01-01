Triple nozzle, 055 | Kärcher

Order number : 4.767-156.0

Manually switchable triple nozzle with stainless steel nozzle. Sturdy, durable and resistant to dirt. Easy jet changeover between high-pressure point stream (0°), high-pressure flat stream with power nozzle contour (25°), and low-pressure flat stream (40°). For machines with injectors, low-pressure flat stream is used for cleaning agent suction and application. Connector M 18 x 1.5