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    Triple nozzle, 060 | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with black and gold detailing, isolated on a white background.

    Triple nozzle, 060

    Order number: 4.767-157.0

    Triple nozzle with manual nozzle changeover. Convenient spray adjustment. For high-pressure cleaners with injector, low-pressure fan jet for detergent removal and application. Connector M 18x1.5.
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