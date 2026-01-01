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    Dust Titan 200 L linen trolley | Kärcher

    Grey laundry cart with a fabric bag, supported by a white metal frame on four swivel wheels.

    Dust Titan 200 L linen trolley

    Order number: 9.212-025.0

    Varnished foldable trolley with ø 80 mm wheels and bumpers, with 200 L bag with zip.
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