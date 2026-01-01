Dust Titan 200 L linen trolley | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 9.212-025.0Varnished foldable trolley with ø 80 mm wheels and bumpers, with 200 L bag with zip.
Waste disposal capacity (l)
200
Material
Steel, chrome-plated
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight without accessories (kg)
7.8
Package weight (kg)
9.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
885 x 540 x 940
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
885 x 540 x 940
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information