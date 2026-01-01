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    H-Cube Climb | Kärcher

    Grey rolling cooler with black handle, side pockets, and large wheels, designed for easy transport.

    H-Cube Climb

    Order number: 9.212-028.0

    Service trolley. Ideal to carry out cleaning and restocking of guest amenities. Suggested for servicing 2 rooms - With 200 mm rubber axial wheels.
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