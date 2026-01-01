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    Two-litre cleaning agent container for DUO Advanced foam lance | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher detergent bottle with textured grip and open top, set against a plain white background.

    Two-litre cleaning agent container for DUO Advanced foam lance

    Order number: 4.112-066.0

    The additional two-litre container enables detergent to be changed quickly with the Kärcher Basic, Advanced and DUO Advanced cup foam lance.
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