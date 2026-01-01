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    Handle chromed two parts D22 | Kärcher

    Two stainless steel rods, one with a teal handle, positioned vertically against a white background.

    Handle chromed two parts D22

    Order number: 9.212-145.0

    Chromed handle with hole, composed by 2 pieces, ø 22 mm
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