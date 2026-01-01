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    Upholstery nozzle, DN 35 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher upholstery nozzle with a flat, wide design on a white background.

    Upholstery nozzle, DN 35

    Order number: 6.905-998.3

    Practical plastic upholstery nozzle in DN 35. Ideal for gentle cleaning of upholstered furniture such as sofas, armchairs, upholstered chairs and beds.
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