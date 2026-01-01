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    Microfibre washer, 35 cm | Kärcher

    White cylindrical brush with green trim labelled "made in Italy," isolated on a white background.

    Microfibre washer, 35 cm

    Order number: 9.212-295.0

    • Universal, high dirt pick-up
    • 35 cm
    • 100% PET
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