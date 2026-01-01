Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Microfibre washer with abrasive pad, 35 cm | Kärcher

    White cleaning pad with green trim labelled "made in Italy," featuring a small metal button on the side.

    Microfibre washer with abrasive pad, 35 cm

    Order number: 9.212-292.0

    Microfibre window washer sleeve with abrasive pad.
    Request a offer