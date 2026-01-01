Washer Sleeve Polyester abrasive Pad 35 cm | Kärcher

Made of high-quality, short-pile blended fabric, the Washer Sleeve Polyester abrasive Pad 35 cm from Kärcher is 35 centimetres long and impresses with optimal results when cleaning windows and other surfaces. Thanks to an additional integrated pad, it also removes coarse dirt and strongly adhering encrustations quickly and effectively. With practical hook-and-loop fastening for particularly comfortable use. Can be used with T-beam from Kärcher.