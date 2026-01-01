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    Wet blasting attachment with flow control (without nozzles) | Kärcher

    Kärcher pipe cleaning set with a long metal nozzle and coiled transparent hose, featuring a brass connector.

    Wet blasting attachment with flow control (without nozzles)

    Order number: 4.115-000.0

    Paint, rust and scale removal made easy: Kärcher wet blasting attachment with flow control for adding blasting abrasive to the high-pressure jet.
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