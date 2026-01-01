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    Wet/dry floor nozzle, Adv, DN 35, width 360 mm | Kärcher

    Two grey Kärcher floor nozzles with yellow accents, featuring bristles and a connector for attachment.

    Wet/dry floor nozzle, Adv, DN 35, width 360 mm

    Order number: 2.889-152.0

    For wet/dry cleaning: plastic Adv floor nozzle with width of 360 mm and nominal size of DN 35. Includes brush strips and squeegees that are easy to change.
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