Wet/dry floor nozzle, aluminium, DN 35, width 370 mm | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.906-384.0For wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher: aluminium floor nozzle (DN 35) with a width of 370 mm, including brush strips and squeegees that are easy to change.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
380 x 200 x 85
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Width (mm)
370
Weight (kg)
0.9
Colour
black
Standard nominal width ( )
35
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information