Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Wet/dry floor nozzle, aluminium, DN 35, width 370 mm | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor nozzle with two interchangeable brush strips on a white background.

    Wet/dry floor nozzle, aluminium, DN 35, width 370 mm

    Order number: 6.906-384.0

    For wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher: aluminium floor nozzle (DN 35) with a width of 370 mm, including brush strips and squeegees that are easy to change.
    Request a offer