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    Wheel attachment kit for HDS 1000 Be/De | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with red engine, black frame, and wheels, set on a white background.

    Wheel attachment kit for HDS 1000 Be/De

    Order number: 2.637-820.0

    Practical kit with pneumatic tyres for HDS 1000 BE and HDS 1000 DE high-pressure cleaners. For improved manoeuvrability.
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