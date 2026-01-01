WR 10 | Kärcher

Up to 98 °C hot water from a hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher and our WR 10 weed remover with 10 centimetre spray head guarantee effective and efficient weed removal also in confined spaces. An integrated nozzle adapter ensures an optimal flow of the hot water and also allows any of our high-pressure machines to be used. The compact and lightweight design of the weed remover facilitates your work and allows effortless as well as longer, uninterrupted work.

Effective weed removal with the optimal combination of weed remover and hot water high-pressure cleaner Integrated nozzle adapter for the correct water volume for each Kärcher hot water high-pressure cleaner. The latest Kärcher burner technology ensures the optimal water temperature for weed removal (up to 98°C). Compact weed remover with lightweight design The compact design allows work in restricted spatial conditions. The lightweight design relieves the user and permits longer work intervals.