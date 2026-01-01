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    WR 10 | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher nozzle attachment with a circular metal head featuring small perforations.

    WR 10

    Order number: 2.114-016.0

    In combination with hot water high-pressure cleaners our WR 10 weed remover enables fast and thorough weed removal. With 10 cm spray head and nozzle adapter.
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