Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    WR 20 | Kärcher

    Chrome-plated Kärcher surface cleaner attachment with a grey handle, designed for pressure washers.

    WR 20

    Order number: 2.114-014.0

    For thorough weed removal: The WR 20 weed remover for use with a hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher. Equipped with a 20 cm wide nozzle bar and nozzle adapter.
    Request a offer