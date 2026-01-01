WR 20 | Kärcher

Quick, thorough and comfortable: Our WR 20 weed remover shows its true skill when combined with a hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher. For effective weed removal the high-pressure cleaner provides an optimal water temperature of 98 °C. The nozzle adapter guarantees an optimised flow of the hot water at the 20 cm wide lance, thus facilitating the lasting removal of undesired weeds.

Optimised compatibility of high-pressure cleaner and weed lance for effective weed removal The integrated nozzle adapter guarantees constant water flow over the entire nozzle bar. The latest burner technology ensures the optimal water temperature for weed removal (up to 98°C). Compact design of the weed lance The compact design enables use in confined spaces.