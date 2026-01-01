Window and surface vacuum WVP 10 Adv | Kärcher

Whether you choose to use the handheld WVP 10 window- and surface vacuum cleaner as a window vacuum or to clean tiles, mirrors, display cabinets, counters or any other smooth surface is incidental. Most importantly, you will achieve streak-free cleaning in any position, even overhead if required. This is ensured, among other things, by the high-speed motor which can deliver much higher suction performance than is common in conventional household vacuum cleaners. Not only is the machine battery powered, lightweight and robust, it also impresses with its clever details, such as the 200 mm dirty water tank which is simple and quick to empty and can be cleaned easily in the dishwasher. It also features a manually adjustable spacer for perfect results right up to the edges. The WVP 10 is supplied together with a battery (30 min runtime), cleaning agents, a battery charger, a spray bottle and a microfibre wiping cloth. The WVP 10 Adv version also features a second exchangeable battery, as well as replacing the simpler charger with a quick charger. Thus, the WVP 10 Adv surface vacuum cleaner enables almost uninterrupted working.

Lightweight, ergonomic and for universal use Suitable for all types of smooth surfaces − horizontal, vertical or even overhead. Comfortable handling and easy operation. Secure and comfortable handling thanks to rubber-coated handle. Removable, replaceable battery Allows external battery charging and, in conjunction with a spare battery, uninterrupted working. Charge level is indicated via three LEDs above the on/off switch. Convenient cleaning of edges Streak-free cleaning results right up to the edges thanks to the manually adjustable spacer. Large waste water tank volume Reduces work interruptions thanks to frequent emptying, thereby increasing productivity. Enables better use of the available working time. WVP 10 Adv version with quick charger The quick charger and second battery enable almost entirely uninterrupted cleaning. WVP 10 Adv version with additional narrow suction nozzle Especially suited to small areas which are not accessible with the standard nozzle. Powerful lithium-ion battery Enables work periods of around 30 minutes at a time.