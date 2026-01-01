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    Window and surface vacuum WVP 10 Adv | Kärcher

    Kärcher window vac set with spray bottle, detergent, charging station, microfiber cloth, and additional accessories.

    Window and surface vacuum

    WVP 10 Adv

    Order number: 1.633-560.0

    • 200 ml dirty water tank, ergonomic, robust, overhead vacuum cleaning possible
    • Cordless appliance, exchangeable battery, approx. 35 min working time, high suction capacity
    • 2× battery, quick charger, nozzles (170/280 mm), RM, 500 ml spray bottle, 2× cover
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