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    Y distributor | Kärcher

    Brass pressure valve with three threaded connections, marked with "200 BAR" and other specifications, isolated on a white background.

    Y distributor

    Order number: 4.405-048.0

    Offers the option to connect two spray units to the machine. Installation on the high pressure outlet.
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