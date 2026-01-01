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    Zinc-coated swivel holder | Kärcher

    Metal mounting bracket with multiple holes and a central pin, designed for secure attachment.

    Zinc-coated swivel holder

    Order number: 2.639-931.0

    Swivel holder for automatic hose reel wall mounting. For maximum action radius and flexibility of high-pressure hose. Rotatable 120°. Galvanised steel.
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