Repair service | Kärcher

1. Need a repair?

No problem. Simply contact us by telephone, through the Service app, by fax or e-mail. Your Kärcher machine will then be professionally repaired promptly and ready for use again as quickly as possible.

2. We'll keep you updated

Shortly after accepting the order, you will receive an order confirmation through the Service app, by e-mail or fax. You're in good hands with the Kärcher customer service team.

3. Quick appointment arrangement

We'll arrange an appointment with you. Thanks to our efficient route planning system, we'll be with you as quickly as possible. The appointment will be confirmed to you by e-mail or fax.

4. Kärcher quality repairs

A specially trained service technician will come to you and attend to your machine. Using the description of the fault you have provided, our service technician will bring the spare parts required.

5. Instant service report

As soon as our technician has eliminated the problem, you'll instantly receive a service report by e-mail or fax. This report provides you with the details of which spare parts were installed and what was repaired in your machine.

6. Simple processing

If your repair is not covered by a Kärcher service package or is not carried out free of charge under the warranty, you'll receive the invoice by e-mail or post. The best service is always straightforward.

Your direct customer service contact:

Telephone: [xxx]

E-mail: [xxx]