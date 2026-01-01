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    Scrubber drier B 260 RI Bp SB | Kärcher

    Kärcher ride-on floor sweeper with grey body, black seat, steering wheel, and yellow brushes.

    Scrubber drier

    B 260 RI Bp SB

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.480-258.0

    • EASY Operation selector switch
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