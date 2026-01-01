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    Scrubber drier B 300 R I D + SB right | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher ride-on sweeper with a steering wheel, visible brushes, and an amber warning light on top.

    Scrubber drier

    B 300 R I D + SB right

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 0.300-281.0

    • Extremely robust and long-lasting for hard work
    • Compact and extremely manoeuvrable
    • Extra large filter area
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