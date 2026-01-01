Scrubber drier BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 76 Ah | Kärcher

Our battery-powered BD 43/25 C Bp Pack push scrubber drier with disc engineering has a working width of 43 centimetres, a 750 millimetre V-shaped squeegee and 25-litre tank volume. It is thus predestined for the economical deep and maintenance cleaning of surface areas of up to 900 m². Thanks to its manoeuvrability and practicality, it is also ideal for furnished areas. It is powered by a 24-volt battery with 76 Ah capacity. A separate battery charger is included. The EASY Operation system with the characteristic yellow operating elements makes operation as easy as child's play, and requires just very brief instruction on use. In addition, cleaning and maintenance work on the machine is just as simple.

Robust and durable control elements Designed for daily use. Robust, durable, reliable machine. Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation Panel Clear control panel with self-explanatory symbols Solenoid valve for automatic water cutout after the dead man's switch is released. Easy to use, colour coded control elements Small, compact machine Very manoeuvrable and easy to use. Very good view of the surface to be cleaned. Large battery compartment for all standard battery types Easily accessible battery compartment for battery replacement. Also suitable for multiple shift operation. Comfortable Home Base system Options for the attachment of hooks, containers, mop, etc. Additional cleaning utensils can be carried on-board. Affordable entry-level model in the 25 to 35 litre class Excellent price-performance ratio. Reduced to the most important features. Yellow, clearly visible control elements Easy charging at any standard power outlet. Mains-independent use with no cable trip hazard.