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    Scrubber drier BD 43/35 C Classic Ep | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor scrubber with grey body, yellow accents, and handle, featuring a brush attachment at the rear.

    Scrubber drier

    BD 43/35 C Classic Ep

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.515-401.0

    • 35 l tanks for fresh/dirty water, 43 cm disc brush, propulsion by brush
    • Corded operation, max. 1720 m²/h
    • Extremely compact and manoeuvrable machine
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