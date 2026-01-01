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    Scrubber drier BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 115Ah AGM | Kärcher

    Kärcher ride-on floor scrubber with grey body, black seat, steering wheel, and visible brush underneath.

    Scrubber drier

    BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 115Ah AGM

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.161-071.0

    • 70 l tanks for fresh/dirty water, 51 cm disc brush head, 6 km/h speed
    • Maintenance-free 105 Ah gel battery, run time of up to 2 h, max. 2800 m²/h
    • Highly compact and manoeuvrable, very easy to operate, off-board charger
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