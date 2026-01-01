Scrubber drier BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 115Ah AGM | Kärcher

Thanks to its narrow, compact design, our battery powered BD 50/70 R Bp Pack Classic ride-on scrubber drier with disc brush engineering is extremely easy to manoeuvre and transport, even in lifts. As a result, this affordable basic model, operated using powerful 105 Ah batteries, is a real alternative to Walk-behind models. Batteries and a suitable battery charger are included. It is easy to operate thanks to colour-coded controls: this, along with many other clever, useful details, make it a winning product. The standard Home Base for transporting manual cleaning tools can be equipped with hooks in this way. Additionally, a rubbish bag holder and a pre-sweeping mop are available as optional accessories.

Easy operation Clear control panel with self-explanatory symbols Brief familiarisation stages Easy to use, colour coded control elements Disc brush engineering Robust design with integrated disc brush head Large working width allowing for high area performance Brush replacement via pedal ejection. Compact and slim design Extremely manoeuvrable machine Clear sight of surfaces to be cleaned Easy to transport. Optional accessories: pre-sweep mop Picks up dry dirt, enhancing the cleaning process Helps to prevent blockages in the suction channel. Lithium-ion batteries optionally available Time saving: Can be fully charged in two hours, depending on the battery charger. Can also be topped up between full charges. Lifetime is several times longer than lead acid batteries or gel batteries. Instead of the usual 80% provided by conventional batteries, it can use the battery's entire capacity.