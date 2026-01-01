Scrubber drier BD 50/70 R Classic Bp Pack 115Ah AGM | Kärcher

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Scrubber drier
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.161-071.0
Drive type
Battery
Traction drive
traction motor
Working width, brushes (mm)
510
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
900
Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
70 75
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
2805
Practical area performance (m²/h)
2000
Battery (V / Ah)
24 / 105
Battery run time (h)
2.5
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
95 - 253
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
50 - 60
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm² / kg)
13 / 20
aisle turning width (mm)
1650
Water consumption (l/min)
2.3
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
66
Rated input power (W)
1400
Permissible total weight (kg)
345
Weight without accessories (kg)
100
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1310 x 590 x 1060
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas