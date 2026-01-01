Scrubber drier BR 45/22 C BP Pack | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Scrubber drier
Part number: 1.783-485.0High-spec BR 45/22 C Bp Pack battery-powered scrubber dryer. With rotating roller brush head and KART technology for maximum manoeuvrability and high area performance.
Drive type
Battery
Traction drive
Advance by brush rotation
Working width, brushes (mm)
450
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
500
Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
22 22
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
1800
Practical area performance (m²/h)
1260
Battery type
Li-ion
Battery (V / Ah)
25.2 / 30
Battery run time (h)
2
Battery charging time (h)
3.5
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
50 - 60
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
750 - 1050
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
100 - 150
aisle turning width (mm)
1118
Water consumption (l/min)
1
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
63
Voltage (V)
25.2
Rated input power (W)
550
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
43
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
866 x 530 x 1061
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information