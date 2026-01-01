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    Scrubber drier BR 45/22 C BP Pack | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor scrubber with grey and yellow design, featuring a handle and wheels for mobility.

    Scrubber drier

    BR 45/22 C BP Pack

    Part number: 1.783-485.0

    High-spec BR 45/22 C Bp Pack battery-powered scrubber dryer. With rotating roller brush head and KART technology for maximum manoeuvrability and high area performance.
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