High pressure cleaner Cold Water Pressure Washer HD 5/12 CX Plus | Kärcher

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High pressure cleaner
Part number: 1.520-904.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
230
Frequency (Hz)
50
Flow Rate (l/h)
500
Water feed temperature (°C)
up to 60
Operating pressure ( / MPa)
120 / 12
Max. Pressure (bar / MPa)
175 / 17.5
Power rating (kW)
2.5
Power cable (m)
5
Nozzle size (mm)
35
Water inlet
3/4″
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
26.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
29
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
380 x 370 x 930
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily