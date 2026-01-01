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    eco!Booster TR 050 | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher high-pressure cleaner accessory with multiple screws and a connector end, placed on a white background.

    eco!Booster TR 050

    Part number: 2.113-088.0

    eco!Booster with 50% higher area performance than the Kärcher power nozzle; ideal for delicate surfaces. For cold and hot water high-pressure cleaners (nozzle size 050).
    ¹⁾
    Based on the ability to clean 50% more surface area than a Kärcher standard flat jet with the same amount of energy and water.