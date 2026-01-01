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    FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756 | Kärcher

    Kärcher RM 756 cleaning solution in a blue container with a white cap, featuring a label with product details and an indoor hallway image.

    FloorPro Multi Cleaner RM 756

    Part number: 6.295-914.0

    Highly concentrated everyday cleaner for floors and surfaces. With a high-wetting formulation for maximum cleaning performance and an intensely fresh fragrance.
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