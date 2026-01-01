10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    High pressure cleaner HD 7/15 G | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with wheels, handle, and visible engine components, set against a plain white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High pressure cleaner

    HD 7/15 G

    Part number: 1.187-903.0

    • Robust, powder-coated tubular frame