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    High pressure cleaner HD 9/23 G | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with a metal frame, large wheels, and a mounted engine.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High pressure cleaner

    HD 9/23 G

    Part number: 1.187-906.0

    • Independent high-pressure cleaning irrespective of external power sources
    • Premium Honda or Yanmar engine, frame design and puncture-proof wheels
    • 15-metre-long high-pressure hose, EASY!Force Advanced, Power nozzle