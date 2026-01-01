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    High pressure cleaner HDS 18/18-4 S Classic | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with a grey casing, large wheels, and a black hose coiled at the back.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High pressure cleaner

    HDS 18/18-4 S Classic

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.030-915.0

    • Flow rate of 1800 l/h, crankshaft pump, air-cooled 4-pole motor
    • Stationary use, two-spray lance operation, tubular steel frame with crane hook
    • EASY!Force Advanced with servo control controller, flame monitoring, non-flat wheels
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