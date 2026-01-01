High pressure cleaner HDS 5/11 U | Kärcher

The HDS 5/11 U is a compact hot water pressure washer which features a 3-piston axial pump and air-cooled 2-pole electric motor. The machine allows for easy transportation and storage thanks to its low weight, compact upright design and large diameter wheels, and is small enough to be transported in a typical estate car. With simple OFF-COLD-HOT operation, the 5/11 U is the perfect machine for light-medium duty cleaning tasks where time is of the essence.

Innovative upright design Effortless transport over steps or stairs. Large wheels for unpaved surfaces. Fine-mesh water filter Efficiently protects high-pressure pump against contamination. Easy to remove from outside. Compact design Space-saving storage and transport. Spill-proof pump and fuel tank for horizontal transportation. Also ideal for smaller service vehicles. Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun. EASY!Lock quick-release locks: durable and robust. And five times faster than a standard screw connection.