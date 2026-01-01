High pressure cleaner HDS 5/11 U | Kärcher

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High pressure cleaner
Part number: 1.064-902.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
230 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50
Flow Rate (l/h)
450
Operating pressure (bar / MPa)
110 / 11
Temperature (°C)
max. 80
Power rating (kW)
2.2
Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
2.4
Water inlet
3/4″
Fuel tank (l)
6.5
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
65.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
73.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
618 x 618 x 994
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas