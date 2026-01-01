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    Hot water generator HWE 12/20-42kW | Kärcher

    Kärcher stainless steel wall-mounted unit with control knob and labelled inlet/outlet pipes.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    Hot water generator

    HWE 12/20-42kW

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 3.070-035.0

    The Kärcher water heater is an electric hot water generator with a powerful 42 kW heating output that can be flexibly installed on the high-pressure side of a high-pressure cleaner.
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