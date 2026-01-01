10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Hot water generator HWE 860 | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional control panel with buttons and switches, mounted on a grey wall bracket.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    Hot water generator

    HWE 860

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 3.070-030.0

    • The hot water generator (up to 85 °C) is a brilliant alternative to oil or gas burners
    • Control cabinet for connecting the high-pressure cleaner quickly and easily
    • Temperature controller, safety thermostat, liquid softening and 2 drives
    Make an enquiry