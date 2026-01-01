Hot water generator HWE 860 | Kärcher

The electrical hot water generator offers an impressive 24 kW of power. It is designed for use anywhere where it is difficult or prohibited to emit exhaust from a burner. The maximum temperature is 85 °C and is regulated by a thermostat. The unit can be operated manually or automatically. The device works in conjunction with a pressure washer. The hot water generator is supplied as a standalone unit, complete with control cabinet and the required materials (hoses, cables, clamps, etc.). The customer can choose between cold or hot water mode via two solenoid valves and can select a digital time switch during configuration. The unit can also be used as a water heater – e.g. continuous operation: At a flow rate of 700 l/h and an inlet temperature of 15 °C, a temperature of 45 °C is reached (temperature increase of 30 °C).

Standalone unit complete with control cabinet and connection materials Connects easily to a pressure washer. Includes temperature setting and manual/automatic operation. Incorporates safety features and liquid softening. Electric hot water generator with 24 kW For exhaust-free operation indoors. For use anywhere where open flames or exhaust fumes are not permitted. High work temperature produced by the 24 kW heat output Water temperature up to 85 °C in the large built-in (55 l) storage tank. Up to 50 °C in continuous use at 700 l/h (at an inlet temperature of 20 °C). Can be used as a storage tank or water heater (continuous operation).