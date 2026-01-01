Hot water generator HWE 860 | Kärcher

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Hot water generator
This device requires instruction
Part number: 3.070-030.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Flow Rate (l/h)
min. 700 - max. 1300
Power rating (kW)
24
Heating output (kW)
24
Fuse protection (A)
50
Water feed temperature (°C)
up to 80
Min. water feed rate (l/h)
700
Operating temp. (°C)
85
Boiler cap., preheat chamber (l)
19
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
42
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
700 x 610 x 720
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Application areas