Dry ice blaster IB 7/40 Advanced (240V) | Kärcher

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Dry ice blaster
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.574-002.0
Power rating (kW)
0.6
Compressed-air connection
Claw Coupling (DIN3238)
Housing/Frame
Stainless steel (1.4301)
Cable length (m)
7
Air pressure (bar / MPa)
2 - 10 / 0.2 - 1
Quality of air
Dry & oil-free
Air flow (m³/min)
0.5 - 3.5
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
99
Dry ice capacity (kg)
15
Dry ice pellets (diameter) (mm)
3
Dry ice consumption (kg/h)
15 - 50
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Weight without accessories (kg)
78
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
81.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
768 x 510 x 1096
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Manual
Application areas