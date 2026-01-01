Scrubber drier KIRA B 50 | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Scrubber drier
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.533-002.0Efficient, time-saving, simple, safe, flexible – and fully autonomous on request: the KIRA B 50 scrubber dryer robot for economical floor cleaning in medium to large areas.
Drive type
Battery
Rated input power (W)
1600
Traction motor power (W)
560
Turbine capacity (W)
630
Motor rating of brush motor (W)
600
Working width, brushes (mm)
550
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
80
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
1200
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
750
Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
55 / 55
Detergent tank (l)
5
Sweeper drawer volume (l)
2
Theoretical area performance, autonomous (m²/h)
max. 2365
Cleaning performance per tank filling (approx.) (m²)
1830
Voltage (V)
24
Number of batteries
2
Battery type
Li-ion
Battery voltage/capacity (V / Ah)
24 / 160
Battery run time (h)
3.5
Battery charging time (h)
5.2
Autonomous speed (km/h)
max. 4.3
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
69
Autonomous aisle turning width (m)
1.5
Climbing ability (%)
6
Autonomous clearance width (m)
0.9
Software updates available until
2033-01-01
Unladen weight (kg)
228
Weight without accessories (kg)
225
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
238.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
249.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1100 x 750 x 1200
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Application areas