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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 70/3 Me Tc | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a stainless steel body and large wheels, featuring a long hose and floor nozzle.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    NT 70/3 Me Tc

    Part number: 1.667-274.0

    • 70-l stainless steel container, 3 turbines, push handle, drain hose, tilting chassis
    • 3 turbines: strong suction power, robust bumper, large wheels, accessory storage
    • 360 mm Adv floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, cartridge filter