10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Squeegee, 850 mm, straight | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor squeegee attachment with wheels and adjustable knobs on a metal frame.

    Squeegee, 850 mm, straight

    Part number: 4.777-401.0

    Straight, with support rollers. Squeegee blades of oil-resistant, transparent polyurethane.
    Make an enquiry