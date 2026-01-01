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    Dry vacuum cleaner T 10/1 HEPA Dry Vacuum Cleaner | Kärcher

    Sale
    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a grey body, black hose, and yellow accents on a white background.

    Dry vacuum cleaner

    T 10/1 HEPA Dry Vacuum Cleaner

    Part number: 1.527-309.0

    • 10 litre container, made from 45% recycled material, ultra-quiet at only 52 dB(A), ergonomic design
    • HEPA 14 filter (99.995% filtration efficiency), 12-meter long plug-in power cable