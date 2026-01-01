10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    T 15/1 HEPA Bp | Kärcher

    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a grey body, flexible hose, and attached floor nozzle.

    T 15/1 HEPA Bp

    Part number: 1.355-355.0

    • 15-l container, made from 45% recycled material, quiet – 57 dB(A), ergonomic design
    • 36 V cordless tool, HEPA-14 filter, eco!efficiency mode, accessory storage
    • Floor nozzle 280 mm, aluminium telescopic suction tube, HEPA 14 filter, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle
    Make an enquiry
    ¹⁾
    All plastic parts, excluding accessories.