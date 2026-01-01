T 15/1 HEPA Bp | Kärcher

The T 15/1 HEPA Bp battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner from Kärcher consists of 45 percent recycled material¹⁾, which conserves resources and saves energy during the manufacturing process. It impresses with its first-class suction power, sustainability, robustness and extremely attractive price-performance ratio. The very powerful 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries ensure excellent cleaning results. Despite the high suction power, the vacuum cleaner operates at just 57 dB(A) and is therefore very quiet, making it ideal for night-time use in noise-sensitive areas. The compact machine is manoeuvrable and tilt-proof and has a container capacity of 15 litres. The vacuum cleaner also has a foldable carrying handle for ergonomic transport close to the body. Its robustness is also evident in the chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels. The crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle supplied can always be stowed within easy reach on the T 15/1 Bp HEPA itself. Please bear in mind when ordering that, for this machine version, the battery and the compatible quick charger must be ordered separately.

Sustainable and robust: 45% recycled content Production: reduced use of raw materials and energy. Lower CO₂ emissions thanks to production from recycled material. Ultra-efficient HEPA 14 filter For the highest safety standards at hygiene-sensitive sites. High filtration and separation degree: 99.995%. eco!efficiency mode Sustainable thanks to reduced energy consumption. Reduces volume and noise pollution. Extends the battery runtime. Ergonomic, compact and user-friendly design Ergonomic transport: can be worn close to the body. Ergonomic bend and comfortable carrying handle. Space-saving and smart: quick storage made easy. Low operating noise of just 57 dB(A) Ideal for work in noise-sensitive areas. Reduced noise pollution even at night. Reduces risks such as stress or hearing damage. Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform Compatible: all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+/Power batteries. Practical display of the remaining runtime on the battery itself. Powerful battery is quick and easy to replace. User-friendly operating concept Two large buttons: on/off switch and eco!efficiency mode. Quick and easy operation by foot or hand. Practical parking position for neat storage. Low weight Effortless transport, even with one hand. Easy to carry over steps and stairs. Permanent main filter basket Durable, robust and sustainable. Made from reinforced fleece. Washable by hand at 30 °C and reusable. Integrated accessory storage The machine head offers storage space for the crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle. Accessories are stored in a space-saving manner and always readily available. Safe and convenient transport of machine and accessories.