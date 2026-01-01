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    Universal Cleaner, surfactant-free RM 770 | Kärcher

    Kärcher RM 770 universal cleaner bottle with professional label, featuring blue and grey graphics.

    Universal Cleaner, surfactant-free RM 770

    Part number: 6.295-489.0

    Surfactant-free Universal Cleaner for all textile, resilient and hard floor coverings. Effectively dissolves oil, grease and mineral-based soiling and significantly reduces resoiling.