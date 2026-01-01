Universal Cleaner, surfactant-free RM 770 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-489.0Surfactant-free Universal Cleaner for all textile, resilient and hard floor coverings. Effectively dissolves oil, grease and mineral-based soiling and significantly reduces resoiling.
Packaging size (l)
1
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
12
pH value
9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.2
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas