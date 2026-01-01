VehiclePro Klear!Rim Foam RM 802 | Kärcher

Developed for use in vehicle wash systems such as CW 5 Klean!Star iQ and self-service washing stations, the highly concentrated, alkaline rim cleaner VehiclePro Klear!Rim Foam RM 802 is highly effective in removing stubborn dirt from car rims made of light alloy or steel. The cleaner from the Klear!Line series by Kärcher also has high-foam properties – the increased contact time ideally supports the removal of brake dust, tyre wear, limescale and residues of road salt, even with non-contact cleaning. It is particularly gentle on the material and does not attack the rims themselves or uncoated concrete floors or steel wheel arches. Furthermore, the cleaning foam impresses with a yield of up to 500 vehicles per litre and is more than 90 per cent biodegradable – surfactants in accordance with EEC 648/2004.