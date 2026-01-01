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    VehiclePro Klear!Rim Foam RM 802 | Kärcher

    Orange Kärcher RM 802 cleaning solution container with a white cap and label featuring product details.

    VehiclePro Klear!Rim Foam RM 802

    Part number: 6.295-934.0

    Alkaline rim cleaner, highly concentrated, high foam and particularly gentle on materials. Extreme cleaning power for very dirty light alloy and steel rims.
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