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    VehiclePro Rim Cleaner, alkaline RM 801 Classic | Kärcher

    Blue container with a white cap, labelled "Kärcher RM 801 Classic." The label includes text and images related to cleaning.

    VehiclePro Rim Cleaner, alkaline RM 801 Classic

    Part number: 6.295-323.0

    Alkaline rim cleaner for all coated light alloy and steel rims. Thorough and gentle removal of the most stubborn rim contamination such as burnt-on brake dust.