Protecting the health and well-being of animals as well as increasing profits. These are the aims of cowshed cleaning in dairy and cattle farming. In addition to hygiene in milking parlours and calving pens, it is also important to efficiently clean the cowsheds, i.e. the areas where the animals spend most of their lives. This includes pens and outdoor areas for both growing and adult animals..
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