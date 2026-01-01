Before each feeding, any food remains need to be removed because these can spoil (especially in warm temperatures), moreover, flies could settle. Sweepers support and accelerate here the manual cleaning with the broom. If the animals have defecated on the feed tables, shovel and broom are used.

Food leftovers and faeces can also accumulate in drink dispensers. Therefore, they should be checked at every feeding and, if necessary, flooded and cleaned with water from the drinker.

In order to remove possible breeding sites for flies, dung must be removed regularly with a shovel.

Walkways are swept with a broom or sweeper.

The ground outdoors is cleaned with a broom or sweeper after feeding in the places where the feed has been distributed.