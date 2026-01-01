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    Hygiene measures on a fish farm | Kärcher

    Fish farm cleaning

    To ensure a steady supply of seafood, there is an ever-increasing focus on fish farming as well as on farming crustaceans and co. alongside commercial fishing. Both sectors have one thing in common: cleaning and disinfection are of fundamental importance.

    Cleaning and disinfecting on a fish farm

    Popular foods from the fish farm

    Seafood such as fish, shrimp, lobster & co. are popular foods worldwide. Fish consumption alone reached a record 20.5 kilograms per capita in 2020, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO). In addition to the traditional catching of wild fish or crustaceans, fish farming exists to help supply the world's population with extra seafood. In all areas of a fish farm, cleaning and disinfection are very important throughout the whole process - from breeding to transport within the facilities.

    Cleaning tasks in fishery

    Aquafarming

    Aquafarming

    Cleaning in commercial fishing

    Cleaning in commercial fishing

    Cleaning during fish transportation

    Cleaning during fish transportation

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