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    Adapter 1 M22AG-TR22AG | Kärcher

    Brass connector with threaded ends and a black plastic grip, featuring a number "1" embossed on the side.

    Adapter 1 M22AG-TR22AG

    Order number: 4.111-029.0

    Adapter 1 to connect the old hose with the new hose
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